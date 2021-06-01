DNR seeks information after albino deer killed with crossbow in northern Michigan

article

An albino deer that was well known in Lake County was shot and killed with a crossbow, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

According to the DNR, the deer was found on the edge of a yard in Irons along North Bass Lake Road, about a half-mile north of 10 1/2 Mile Road.

DNR investigators said the deer was likely shot from the road sometime between 5-7 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text anonymous tips to the Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Tipsters may qualify for a reward.