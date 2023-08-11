Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS advises against eating fish from these rivers and lakes due to chemicals

Those with an appetite for fish caught in the Great Lakes should be wary of how much they consume from some of the region's largest water bodies, and should entirely avoid fish from some tributaries in Southeast Michigan.

That's the advice from the health department's Eat Safe Fish guidelines, which unveiled new recommendations this Friday.

It also provided updated guidelines for smelt consumption for specific lakes, including six serving per year in Lake Huron and one service per month from Lake Michigan. Smelt consumption for Lake Superior also comes out to one serving per month.

The reason for the guidelines is due to the abundance of chemicals in the local environment, with rates of mercury, PFAS, and other forever chemicals being detected in fish. These chemicals cannot be removed from the filet, which is the part of the fish that typically gets eaten.

There are also ‘Do Not Eat’ advisories in effect for fish caught in the Huron River, due to elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS). The advisory begins downstream when the river crosses N. Wixom Road in Oakland County to where the river crosses I-275 in Wayne County.

Fish from the following water bodies should not be eaten:

Norton Creek (Oakland County)

Hubbell Pond also known as Mill Pond (Oakland County)

Kent Lake (Oakland County)

Ore Lake (Livingston County)

Strawberry & Zukey Lakes (Livingston County)

Gallagher Lake (Livingston County)

Loon Lake (Livingston County)

Whitewood Lakes (Livingston County)

Base Line & Portage Lakes (Livingston/Washtenaw County line)

Barton Pond (Washtenaw County)

Geddes Pond (Washtenaw County)

Argo Pond (Washtenaw County)

Ford Lake (Washtenaw County)

Belleville Lake (Wayne County)

Safe fish consumption for smelt:

The rules for eating smelt in the Great Lakes vary by water body:

Lake Huron: 6 servings per year.

Lake Michigan: 1 serving per month.

Portage Lake in Houghton County: 1 serving per month.

Gull Lake in Kalamazoo County: 2 servings per month

Higgins Lake in Roscommon County: 4 servings per month

In Lake Superior, elevated levels of PFOS mean the health department is advising someone doesn't eat more than one serving of smelt a month.

Learn more at Michigan.gov/EatSafeFish.