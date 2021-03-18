"Do you want to go there with me?" police tase disorderly Commerce Township man

A man in Commerce Township ended up tasered after he challenged a responding deputy to a fight.

An Oakland County Sheriff police cruiser

Police were called to the 100 block of Hearthwood after receiving a report that a vehicle had struck a home in the area.

Deputies first met with the individual who asked for help.

The complainant stated that he had been at home when he felt his house move, said a release from Commerce Township police read.

When the man, described as a 54-year-old resident of the township, looked out the window, he observed his neighbor's truck parked and the man stumbling up the steps to his residence next door.

Deputies then spoke with the man who admitted that had been driving his vehicle when he struck his neighbor's home.

Police say the suspect, a 59-year-old man also from Commerce Township, was emitting the odor of drugs and had difficulty keeping balance. Then, the suspect took a fighting stance and stated, "Do you want to go there with me?"

The deputy then deployed his taser which took the suspect down. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital for medical clearance because he sustained a minor injury during the incident.

He's currently lodged at the Oakland County jail, pending charges.