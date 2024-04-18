Doctors at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit go on strike

Doctors and physicians' assistants walked off the job at Ascension St. John in Detroit on Thursday afternoon after weeks of warning the dire action would be necessary to remedy working conditions in the emergency room.

It was the latest escalation of a dispute over resources in hospitals, where medical teams have warned low staffing is leading to wait times of sometimes 15 hours.

The longer patients wait in the emergency room, the worse their health outcomes are, Dr. John Bahling, MD, told FOX 2.

"Ask anybody leaving the ER today. These are not made-up numbers. There are people coming in who are concerned they're having a heart attack, they're concerned they're having a stroke, broke a bone, they had a bad fall, they have a parent whose suffering, a child whose suffering," he said.

But when people arrive, the expectation they're seen quickly is not the case, he said. Instead, the staffing company they're employed by, St. John's Emergency Services - a subsidiary of the private equity firm TeamHealth - isn't investing resources to keep up with proper care.

"They make millions of dollars off the backs of the patients that come into this hospital and that needs to be reinvested into the resources available. If they're not going to do it, the doctors are going to have to be the ones to hold them accountable," he said.

Bahling was among several doctors who walked out of the hospital at 2 p.m. Thursday.

While the hospital located at 22101 Moross Road was the face of the labor strike deployed by the doctors, Bahling said its a problem plaguing emergency rooms around the country.

"(It's) happening not just here at St. John, but all over the country with private equity buying up physician staffing groups," he said ,"so we're just fortunate enough that you had a group of people here - we're Detroiters and we're used to fighting and so Detroit is going to be on the forefront of issues like this."

The doctors have been asking for improvements to the emergency room for years, Bahling said, and going on strike represented the last straw.