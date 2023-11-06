Dog finds home after 1,000 days in Metro Detroit shelter

article

A dog who spent years in a Metro Detroit shelter finally has a place to call home.

After FOX 2 featured Nova last month, the Great Lakes Bully Brigade received more than 30 applications for the dog. Nova, who has special needs that require her to walk with a harness and eat a diet of soft food, had several meet-and-greets with potential families before being adopted over the weekend.

Now, the dog who has lived in a shelter for nearly three years has her own room with a queen-sized bed.

While Nova was adopted, Great Lakes Bully Brigade has plenty of other dogs looking for homes. See their adoptable pets here.