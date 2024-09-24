Dog in labor left in Detroit garage, loses 4 of 5 newborn puppies

article

A dog that was in labor was confined to a Detroit garage after she gave birth to four stillborn puppies on Monday and her health began rapidly declining.

The dog's owners allegedly put her in the garage instead of seeking veterinary care, according to the non-profit Rebel Dogs Detroit. However, the owners' next-door neighbor stepped in and was able to help save the mother and one out of her five newborn puppies.

"Thankfully, this compassionate neighbor convinced the owners to surrender the sweet mama to us," Rebel Dogs Detroit posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. "She rushed her to our vet, where an emergency C-section saved her life and the life of one single baby."

The dog had been living outside on a chain – and when she started giving birth, that is when, the nonprofit said, her owners "put her in the garage, shut the door, and walked away," leaving her struggling to breathe.

Rebel Dogs Detroit named the mother Sally and her puppy Forest. They are both pitbull mixes.

"No more chains for this mama. No more fly strike. No more heatstroke. No more frostbite. No more impregnation. No more fear. Only love and (safety)," according to Rebel Dogs Detroit. "After all this mama has endured, she now has one precious baby to nurse and care for – and they both have so much to look forward to."

(Rebel Dogs Detroit)

The no-kill rescue organization is now searching for a foster home for the two dogs.

"They’re currently in a temporary spot, but can only stay for a few more days," the shelter stated. "All they need is a quiet, separate space away from other animals to heal and bond."

To foster Sally and Forest, visit rebeldogsdetroit.com/becomeafoster.

To contribute to Sally’s C-section surgery cost, Rebel Dog Detroit shared multiple donation avenues that can be found at the bottom of the organization's Facebook post.