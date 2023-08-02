Doggy Dip pool day returns to Rolling Hills County Park

article

Tickets are now available for a dog's favorite day at the water park.

When the water park at Rolling Hills County Park in Ypsilanti Township closes for the season, things go to the dogs for a day.

On Sept. 9, your pooch can swim in the pool during Doggy Dip. The event is broken up into sessions for dogs that weigh less than 60 pounds and dogs heavier than 60 pounds.

Tickets are $5 per dog. There is a limit of two dogs per person.

Previous events have sold out quickly, so be sure to register soon. Get tickets here.