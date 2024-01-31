Domestic violence advocate killed by partner honored at Detroit poetry-slam

A beloved poet and domestic violence advocate from Westland was supposed to perform at a poetry-slam event Wednesday night. Instead, she was killed by her partner in early January and the event was held in her honor.

Kelly Anne Mays, 49, was fatally stabbed 17 times by her husband Jimmie Brown, a well-known rapper in Detroit who went by the name Supa Emcee.

Kelly, a mother of two, was also a domestic violence survivor from a previous relationship. She had dedicated her life and her profession to helping others caught in similar circumstances.

"It’s tough. That’s my baby. That's my baby girl," said her father, Ralph Mays. "She's done everything a parent would want a kid to do. I mean, she did it all right."

Kelly Anne Mays with her father Ralph Mays. (Ralph Mays)

In addition to her advocacy work, Kelly got straight A’s in school, earned two master's degrees, and loved the Detroit Lions, Ralph said. That is how she should be remembered – for her heart – not for her tragic death.

"She was a loving person that cared about everybody," Ralph said. "She didn’t even have to know you to come up to you and talk to you. She was a very open and honest person."

A friend and fellow artist, Lynnette Roberson, organized Wednesday's poetry-slam event at Vanguard Community Development in Detroit. She named the event "Lyrics and Libations: A Tribute to Native Child" – as Kelly performed under the name Kelly "Native Child" Mays.

"She was amazing," Roberson said. "She was that mother figure, you know."

Related article

Roberson said she grieves that she won't see Kelly perform again.

"It’s just terrible. It’s just been sadness all the time," Roberson said. "I don’t want to start crying, but it’s been bad."

Ralph is still shocked that his daughter is gone. He wanted to be at the event but said his emotions are too raw right now.

However, he is glad people are remembering her spirit, and hopes others in her situation will seek help before it is too late.

"Get help. Call someone. Tell someone," Ralph said. "They can help you out – to get out that situation."

Kelly's husband, Brown, has been arraigned on a first-degree murder charge. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1.

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org