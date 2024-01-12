Detroit rapper Supa Emcee charged with killing wife in Westland

Detroit rapper Supa Emcee is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his wife to death over the weekend.

Supa Emcee, whose real name is Jimmie Brown, is accused of stabbing Kelly Mays 17 times inside a Westland apartment in the 36000 block of McKinney Drive on Sunday. The 46-year-old was arraigned Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge and denied bond.

Jimmie Brown aka Supa Emcee (Westland Police)

Kelly and Brown were separated at the beginning of the year, but kept in touch. Kelly's daughter Celeste Mays found her mother's body when she went to the apartment and felt like something was off. That's when she discovered her mother's body.

"I touched her foot, and it was cold," she said. "I have nightmares about it, so every time I fall asleep, I see it."

Celeste said she used to look up to Brown and saw him as a father.

"I hate him now, and he is no father of mine," she said. "Now I gotta fend for my sister and my sister's 14, and it’s a lot of responsibility."

Brown turned himself into Westland police within hours of the murder.

"It's devastating. You know, everybody loved her," said Ralph Mays, Kelly's dad. "I believe he might've even loved her - I don't know. He seemed like he did, but I don't know why people do horrific things like that."

The couple had been together for 13 years, with violence a factor in their relationship. Celeste and her sister had begged the two to leave each other time after time.

"Even when they did fight in front of us, he would walk away. The one time we’re not there, he took her life like it was nothing," Celeste said.

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org