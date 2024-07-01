Domestic violence suspect, victim stabbed while fighting for knife in Royal Oak Township home

article

Both a domestic violence victim and suspect suffered stab wounds while fighting for a knife inside a Royal Oak Township home on Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim was being strangled at the home in the 2100 block of Wyoming Street. She was able to fight the suspect, a 36-year-old man, off her and ran to the kitchen. The victim and suspect then started to fight over a knife in the sink. During that struggle, both were stabbed.

The victim then ran to a neighbor's home to call for help. When police arrived, they found the suspect, who was covered in blood, walking in the area.

The suspect is currently in custody at a hospital, while the victim was treated at the scene.

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org