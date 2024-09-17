Donald Trump in Flint: How to watch his town hall

Former President Donald Trump is back in Michigan this week – this time with a visit to Flint for a town hall.

Trump announced his town hall last week, which will be held at the Dort Financial Center and will be moderated by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Trump campaign has been in Michigan often this week, including a stop by Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance in Sparta.

Michigan has been a frequent stop for the Republican nominee who has already made several visits to cities in the southern half of the state, including in Potterville for a trip to a manufacturing plant and Detroit where he spoke at a National Guard conference.

Genesee County, where Flint is based, is a key district in mid-Michigan and represents a swing district with an open race for Congress. Many rate the race a toss-up and could serve as a key constituency to help tip Michigan blue or red.

FOX 2 and LiveNOW from FOX will be streaming the press conference in its entirety starting at 7 p.m. on this page.