How to watch Trump's Grand Rapids campaign stop Saturday, 1st since assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan on Saturday for his first campaign visit since surviving the near-assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania July 13.

Trump's visit is set for Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids and for the first time, he'll have vice presidential nominee JD Vance in tow. The program is scheduled for 5 p.m. Watch all our coverage in the video player above.

Although with plenty of state GOP officeholders and candidates in attendance, Trump won't hit the stage right away.

The event is expected to draw thousands as Trump arrives fresh off officially accepting the Republican nomination and giving the keynote speech Thursday, with security concerns for Saturday obviously heightened.

Vance, who brings rust belt roots, will be making his debut on stage for the first time since being named and introduced at the Milwaukee Republican National Convention a few days ago.

Trump last visited Michigan just a month ago in Detroit, when he spoke at a round table hosted by Detroit 180 church. He followed that with an appearance at Turning Point's People's Convention at Huntington Place downtown.

Since then, a breakneck presidential race news cycle has gone into overdrive with President Joe Biden currently facing numerous calls from within the Democratic Party to bow out.

On June 27, Trump defeated Biden in the first of two scheduled televised debates, feeding widespread concern over the sitting president's mental acuity and health.

On July 1, the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for all official acts that fall within his "conclusive and preclusive" authority. The government alleged that, as part of his alleged conspiracy to overturn the election, Trump wanted to use the Department of Justice to send letters inquiring about potential voter fraud in certain states.

On July 15, Trump was wounded in the ear in the sniper attack, coming less than an inch from what would have been a fatal headshot. Much of the facts around the shooting are still being uncovered, although the shooter - Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old Bethel Park man - was killed by police.

Three rally attendees were injured in the shooting with one - Corey Comperatore - dying after shielding his wife and two daughters from the gunfire.

Questions about the incident continue to swirl with investigations into the shooter, if he had help, and what led to the security breakdown, continue.

On July 17, Trump received word that the classified documents case which he was accused of mishandling, was thrown out by a Florida judge. The case unraveled due to the appointment of a special prosecutor by the Biden administration ruled as unconstitutional by the court, which led to the Mar-a-Lago raid in 2022, and later indictment in June 2023.

That same day, the Republican National Convention kicked off with Trump naming Vance soon after.

On July 18, Trump gave his acceptance speech - the longest in RNC history - calling for unity, attacking issues like border security, inflation and funding foreign wars while recounting personal details of the assassination attempt.

He is expected to focus on the same campaign talking points Saturday but with Vance bringing a Midwest flavor to the proceedings.

Vance, although born in rural Kentucky, grew up partly in Ohio and after serving in the Marines attended Ohio State prior to Yale Law School. This led to a brief, but good-spirited back and forth with Michigan delegates who broke into "Go Blue" chants on Wednesday when he accepted his nomination at the RNC.

There may be continued back-and-forths tomorrow for Vance, 39, making his campaign debut with another audience boasting Michiganders. He quipped to the Michigan contingent on Wednesday night, "We've had enough political violence."

Vance also wrote the best-selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" about his life published in 2016, which was made into a Netflix adaption, directed by Ron Howard starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close in 2020.

Former US President Donald Trump, left, and Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Expand



