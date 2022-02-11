Don't make 'kill lists,' Macomb County prosecutor warns students

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said his office has received reports from police about "kill lists" made by students.

These lists have names of people who the student would supposedly kill.

"Students: do not create a ‘kill list,’ do not share a ‘kill list’, do not joke about a ‘kill list,'" Lucido said. "The threat itself, even if not acted upon, is a crime. If you do make such a list you could get suspended and or charged with a serious crime."

Lucido said his office has charged more than 40 people with making bomb threats, threat against students or school staff, and threats of terrorism since the Oxford High School shooting.

"My office will not wait for a tragedy like Oxford to occur before taking action," he said.