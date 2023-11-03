Don't veer for deer: Michigan drivers urged to be cautious as the days get shorter

As the days get shorter and more deer are active around Michigan, drivers are urged to keep an eye out for the animals on roads.

According to data from AAA, nearly 43% of vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December.

Deer are most active between dusk and dawn. Be extra alert during this time. Deer may be more prevalent in rural areas, but they are also in urban areas and can catch you off guard if you are not paying attention.

If a deer runs in front of your vehicle, do not veer. If you do, you risk a worse crash by hitting another vehicle or object. Instead, keep your vehicle straight and brake firmly.

"With the onset of whitetail deer mating season and more traffic in the woods than normal, fall is a particularly dangerous time for deer-vehicle crashes in Michigan," said Adrienne Woodland, the spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Shorter days call for motorists to be on the lookout for deer, especially at dawn and dusk."

In 2022, there were 58,984 vehicle-deer crashes, up almost 13% from 52,218 in 2021. Last year, 11 people were killed in deer crashes, including five people in vehicles and six people riding motorcycles. There were also 1,633 reported injuries from crashes with deer.

AAA safety tips for motorists

Stay awake, alert and sober. Always wear a seat belt. Be especially alert at dawn and dusk. If you see one deer, slow down. Chances are there are others nearby.If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane and bring your car to a controlled stop.

AAA safety tips for motorcyclists

Stay awake, alert and sober. Slow down and be alert for deer whenever you ride. Cover the brakes to reduce reaction time. Use high-beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible. Wear protective gear at all times.

What to do if a deer is in the road

With a population of about 2 million, you are bound to see a deer while driving. The animals are most active between dusk and dawn, though they can run into the road at any time.

Never veer for deer. Swerving could lead to a more severe crash.

If a deer is in the road, keep your vehicle straight and brake firmly.

What to do if you hit a deer

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer, pull off the road after the collision and contact police and your insurance company. Be sure to let police know if the animal is in the road where it could be blocking traffic.

When you can safely get out of your vehicle, be sure to take photos of the damage in case you need them when you file a claim.

When you do get out of the vehicle, do not approach the deer. If it is alive, it may be aggressive and could hurt you.