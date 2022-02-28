Dooley's Tavern in Roseville closing permanently after fatal shooting of bouncer

Dooley's Tavern in Roseville has announced it is closing permanently in the wake of a fatal shooting that killed a bouncer who worked there.

According to Roseville police the decision was made by the owners who thought it was "the right thing to do" to close the bar, located at 32500 Gratiot.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old man named Julius who worked as a bouncer at Dooley's Tavern. According to Roseville police, he was removing an individual at the bar when the suspect produced a firearm and shot Julius several times.

In a statement from Roseville police it said:

"The ownership of Dooley’s Tavern has informed the Roseville Police Department that they will be closing permanently, effective immediately. This decision comes after the tragic loss of life Saturday night. The management of Dooley’s Tavern have been very cooperative during this investigation and pledge their continued cooperation.

"Their decision to close has not been facilitated by any action of the Roseville Police Department or the City of Roseville. The ownership believes this was the appropriate thing to do considering recent events.

"The arrested individual will not be arraigned until Wednesday or Thursday this week. The Roseville Criminal Investigation Division is diligently working with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The Roseville Police Department will update this information once the arraignment has occurred."

Police arrived almost immediately after the shooting occurred, a release from deputies said. There, they found two victims with gunshot wounds before arresting the suspect. He was identified as a 25-year-old man from Farmington Hills.

While the suspect was being escorted from the bar, he was fighting with employees. He began shooting while he was being removed.

Julius was taken to the area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim who sustained gunshot wounds during the incident is expected to be okay.

