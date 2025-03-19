The Brief At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit's west side Three people were brought in for questioning as police search for a suspect Police aren't sure of a motive, but believe an argument spiraled into a deadly shooting around 2:20 a.m.



At least one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting on Detroit's west side early Wednesday morning.

An investigation is ongoing with several police officers spotted canvasing the scene and interviewing witnesses. At least three people were brought in for questioning.

What we know:

Detroit police officers were dispatched to the 15000 block of Forrer Street, just north of Grand River on the city's west side for reports of shots being fired around 2:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they determined a fight between friends and family broke out into gunfire.

One person is dead and another is in critical condition at the hospital. Three people were taken to the police department for questioning.

A separate individual at the scene was also taken to the hospital for chest pains.

One individual is taken away on a stretcher at a police scene on Detroit's west side.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated while police continue to search for a suspect.

The number of rounds fired and the number of weapons found at the scene has also not been confirmed. The victim hospitalized with gunshot injuries is in surgery and their status is fluid.

What they're saying:

Detroit Police commander Detrich Lever believes the situation is one that could have been resolved with peaceful conflict resolution and didn't need to escalate to a deadly shooting.

"(This) was a fight that turned into a gun battle between friends and family," he said. "It's tragic. I think it's nothing that some conflict resolution couldn't resolve."

Neighbors previously told FOX 2 they heard as many as 40 shots being fired.