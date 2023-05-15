Movie Night in the D returns to Campus Martius this summer - here's the schedule

Movie Nights in the D return this June with a summers-worth of films fit for the family.

Hosted in Campus Martius by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the event series will begin with Love Simon, in honor of Pride Month. It'll be shown on June 7.

In total, 11 movies will be shown every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to show up at 6 p.m. to enjoy some of the other activities that will be set up for children and families to have fun.

In addition to the movie, there will also be popcorn from Poppin Top Hat and drinks from Parc and BrisaBar available for purchase.

The movie viewing itself is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to watch from the lawn.

Here's the upcoming movies.

June 14 – Wakanda Forever | PG-13

June 21 – Into The Woods | PG

June 28 – Lyle Lyle Crocodile | PG

July 12 – Spider-Man No Way Home | PG-13

July 19 – Uncharted | PG-13

July 26 – The Fifth Element | PG-13

August 2 – Trolls | PG

August 9 – The Lost City | PG-13

August 16 – Top Gun Maverick | PG-13

August 23 – Aladdin 30th Anniversary Celebration | G

The series is sponsored by Capital One Cafe and supported by Faygo.

Learn more about the event on Facebook here.