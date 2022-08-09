Dozens of breweries, cornhole tournament on tap for Great Lakes Beer Festival

A cornhole tournament and live music are scheduled during the Great Lakes Beer Festival later this month.

Dozens of breweries and cideries will be pouring samples from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Dow Diamond in Midland, while Just After Midnight and Cold Cut Trio perform. Concession stands will be open, too.

At 3 p.m., test your hand at cornhole for the chance to win cash prizes.

General admission tickets are $45 in advance, and $55 at the door. They include 10 drink tickets. Entry to the cornhole tournament is an additional $15.

VIP and designated driver tickets are also available. Get tickets here.