DPD: Armed woman fatally shot by Detroit police after assaulting family during mental health crisis

One person is dead after she was shot by Detroit police during a struggle Thursday night.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers responded to a call about a female who had assaulted her son, was in her underwear, and was in the middle of a mental health crisis in the area of Pilgrim Street and Meyers Road around 6:20 p.m.

According to White, the woman was schizophrenic.

White said the caller, who he believes was the woman's mother, was assaulted with knives and was bleeding from the head. The caller said she previously had a stroke and was worried it would be aggravated by the injuries. She was also worried about having to harm her daughter.

"She was very worried she was going to have to shoot the assailant she described as her own child," White said.

When officers arrived, White said police knocked on the door. At some point, the caller told police she was concerned the assailant was going to hurt her children. One child was struck in the head and bleeding, White said.

Police, including a crisis intervention trained officer, surrounded the house for about 40-45 minutes.

"She opens the door and says that she's not coming out. They see a gun behind her. She closes the door again," White said.

Police called in a barricaded gunman situation. She then opened the door again.

"The officers at that point end up inside the home. There's a struggle and shots were fired," White said.

He said they are investigating who fired the shots, how many shots were fired, and if the woman shot at officers.

"Certainly a troubling case and a tragic ending," White said.

White reiterated that the information is preliminary and could change. He said he was providing information now to be transparent.