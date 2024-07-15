DPD cracks down on illegal block parties as church, communities team up against violence

Police and city leaders are getting help from local church leaders. In the past week, we’ve talked about the impact gun violence has made on Detroit.

It has broken the hearts of elected leaders, law enforcement, and those on the front lines in our neighborhoods. Over the weekend, we saw some solutions become reality.

On Monday we saw the clergy come together for a little divine intervention. It was a defining moment in the recent fight against gun violence captured on camera.

New Era Detroit shared video of community activist Ray Winans from Detroit Friends and Family resolving a neighborhood beef on the city’s east side in real time.

Founder Zeek Williams said this highlights the effectiveness of the two community groups which have the lowest number of neighborhood violent crimes.

Also this weekend, the Detroit Police Neighborhood Response Team responded to 79 calls for illegal block parties - and made 10 arrests.

DPD also busted someone with this high-powered weapon and ammunition. FOX 2 learned it belonged to someone speeding to a block party.

"I’m hopeful that if the churches can come together with the people in the neighborhoods that it will bring some peace," said Alisa Sanders, the mother of gun violence victim.

Alisa Sanders’ son — Derrell Rockette — was shot to death last December.

"He was a giver. He gave back to the community," Sanders said.

On Monday, church leaders were united at Church of the Messiah to talk about their role in stopping violence.

"This is not a red problem or a blue problem. our entire country needs to come together and say this is enough. let’s work together to find ways to combat this growing problem," said Rev. Chris Yaw of St David’s Episcopal Church, Southfield.

"We’ve talked about an action plan, but today we were able merge the visions and birth an action plan. So we’re not talking about it anymore - we’re being about it," said Ovella Davis, Code 22 United Communities of America.

FOX 2: "What does it mean to have the church play a role in trying to stop violence?"

"Well, the church, if you are talking about the Christian church, we believe the Virgin had a baby, so we believe in the impossible," said Barry Randolph, pastor Church of the Messiah. "So we need to do the impossible."

On Monday, July 22, Code 22 is asking people in Detroit to wear white as a day of peace and a reminder to stop the violence.