DPD: Felony suspect kills self after stand-off with police

A man wanted for a violent felony died from an apparent self-inflicted wound after a stand-off with police that lasted several hours.

Detroit police were not able to make contact with the man after he barricaded himself inside a home on the 19000 block of Yonka Street in Detroit, said Deputy Chief Arnold Williams in an update on Facebook.

"We had to make entry into the location," Williams said.

The barricaded situation began around 4 p.m. Wednesday and ended around 8 p.m. DPD and SWAT vehicles were at the scene.

A barricaded situation ended with the suspect dying from an apparent self-inflicted wound on March 13, 2024, according to Detroit police.

After clearing the first floor, officers found the man deceased on the second floor, according to DPD. His identity was not released.

No other details were provided at this time.

