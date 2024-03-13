DPD: Felony suspect in barricaded stand-off with police

According to police, there is an ongoing barricaded situation on the 19000 block of Yonka Street in Detroit.

The suspect is believed to be armed, said Deputy Chief Arnold Williams.

The incident began around 4 p.m. Wednesday when officers "tried to make some contact with an individual who's wanted for a violent felony," Williams said. "We have reason to believe that he's inside the house."

Attempts to get the suspect to surrender have been unsuccessful. Police and SWAT vehicles are still at the scene, negotiating with him.

Police and SWAT vehicles are at the scene of a barricaded situation in Detroit, negotiating with the suspect.

Police are asking the public to stay away. Anyone who lives in the neighborhood is asked to remain indoors.

"We want this to end, and we want it to end peacefully," Williams said. "So we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that it does end peacefully."

No other details were provided at this time.

