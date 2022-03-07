DPD investigating motel murder, pregnant woman stabbed and 13-year-old shot in busy weekend

Over the weekend there was no shortage of crime in Detroit - including a pregnant woman stabbed several times.

Sunday at the Palace Inn, on the city’s west side, Detroit Police Captain Kimberly Blackwell says – a 30-year-old Detroit woman, eight months pregnant, was outside in a car with her children’s father.

An argument got phsyical – and he drew a knife, then attacked her.

"It’s hard to fathom that someone would do that to their children’s mother," Blackwell said. "She was stabbed multiple times, defensive wounds from her hands, her chest (and) shoulder area."

The pregnant woman was rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital and is still in critical condition.

"None of the wounds affected the child to our understanding," said Blackwell.

The suspect ran from the motel and was picked up by a family member, but by 10 a.m. Monday, the Fugitive Apprehension Team moved in and arrested him at an undisclosed location in the city.

"We know that he won’t harm anyone else, the children are safe they are in a safety plan with a family member and he will have his day in court," Blackwell said.

The same night as the stabbing on the city’s east side – a 13-year-old girl walking her dog on Seven Mile near Gratiot, was caught in the crossfire.

Investigators say an SUV was chasing two men on an ATV, both groups with guns. The people in the SUV fired shots at the ATV - the teen and her dog were both shot in the foot.

Both were treated and will be okay.

"The 13-year-old (shot), this young lady that was stabbed. these are heinous crimes," Blackwell said.

On Friday night a woman was murdered at the MNM Motel, off Eight Mile near Groesbeck on Detroit’s east side.

Green Light surveillance video showed a masked man in all black, just before he walked into Room 114. He walked in, spending just four minutes inside, then Detroit police say he walked out of the room carrying the woman’s red coat and a bag. The suspect has not been seen since.

If you have information – on any of these three incidents, Detroit police, need your help. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP for Crime Stoppers or DPD at (313) 267-4600.

Still photo of a murder suspect wanted for killing a woman at the MNM Motel on Detroit's east side.

