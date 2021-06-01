Detroit Police investigating possible connection between fatal shooting and carjacked party bus

Detroit police are investigating the potential connection between a deadly shooting near downtown and the carjacking of a party bus early Tuesday morning.

Reports of gunfire prompted a dispatch from law enforcement late at night, who later discovered the body of a man in the street.

Responding police observed several vehicles in the area fleeing. Around the same time, armed suspects targeted a party bus nearby, forcing the owner to give up the vehicle.

The hectic situation for Detroit police began around 1:30 a.m. near the Society Detroit, a nightclub on Woodbridge Street.

Around that time, police received several reports of gunshots in the area, which includes St. Aubin Street, just next to Jefferson and a block away from the riverfront.

Police that responded to the scene say a fight had broken out near the club, which resulted in gunfire. They also observed a man lying dead in the street.

He's been identified as a Black man in his 20s.

Amid the confusion, another scene was playing out nearby when a party bus driver said armed men demanded that he hand over his party bus. He agreed.

A carjacked party bus in Detroit was found in Highland Park

"It's a shame that you can't go out and have fun and just party and everything without fighting with each other. I've been doing party buses since 1999. I've never had nobody take a party bus from you at gunpoint," said Curtis Knott, the bus driver.

The bus was later found in Highland Park by local police.

The bus owner also confirmed that police had made arrests in his situation.