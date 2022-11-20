DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event.

"To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.

The tree lighting was called a success, but what happened hours after and a few blocks over has people concerned. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police said two groups of teenagers had gotten into an argument and things escalated.

"This was well after the tree lighting and outside the tree lighting footprint, so I don't know if they were coming from another event down there," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

A short time after, another shooting took place near Buffalo Wild Wings on Randolph Street and Monroe Street. A young person was shot in the leg.

"We do believe it's related to the conflict with this young man over here at Michigan and Griswold," Chief White said.

Authorities say video will be playing a big role in the search for the suspect(s).

"This whole downtown area is lit up with cameras and we'll be able to get ‘em," Chief White said. "Thank goodness everybody’s got video. I'm pretty confident that we're going to identify who did it and that we're going to be making an arrest."

Trevor McConico and his sister Elisabeth were downtown Friday night for the tree lighting.

"I left early, so I'm thankful I wasn't involved in that."

They say despite what happened, they plan to spend a lot of time at Campus Martius this holiday season.

"We're still out here. We're still celebrating and having a good time."