DPD: Man killed by Detroit police carrying ghost gun with Glock switch, drugs

A man who was shot and killed late Wednesday night by a Detroit Police Officer while trying to flee a traffic stop was carrying an illegal gun and a large amount of narcotics, according to a press release from Detroit Police.

Thursday afternoon, the department released a statement regarding the shooting of the man near Fenkell and Southfield in Detroit on Wednesday night. The driver was pulled over for failure to use a blinker and initially stopped. But when it was determined he didn't have a valid license, he tried to drive away from the officer, dragging him in the process.

Police deployed a taser but it took no effect. Police then drew their weapons and shot him twice, killing him.

The driver has not yet been identified.

Police searched the vehicle and said they found a Glock ghost gun on the driver's side floorboard. The gun was equipped with a Glock switch, which turns the semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon.

Officers also said they recovered a large amount of narcotics including oxycodone, crack cocaine, ecstasy, promethazine, marijuana, a scale, and cash.

The passenger in the car was taken into custody but later released.

Investigators said the man was out on bond for driving for having a stolen vehicle and a concealed weapon charge. His bond requirement did not allow him to have a weapon.

The officer who was dragged was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation has been handed over to the Michigan State Police, which followed department policy. Bodycam and dashcam footage will be released at a later date.

The officer who fired the shots will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.