Suspect fatally shot by Detroit police after dragging officer with SUV

A traffic stop Wednesday night in Detroit ended with a suspect dead after police say he dragged an officer while trying to flee.

Police said officers stopped a white SUV near Fenkell and Southfield Freeway because the driver didn't use their blinker around 10:15 p.m. When an officer spoke to the driver, they learned that the driver did not have a license and asked him to step out of the vehicle. This is when the driver tried to flee.

As an officer tried to put their foot on the brake, the suspect fled, dragging the officer.

Police said another officer first deployed their Taser. When that didn't take effect, the officer shot and killed the suspect. A passenger was taken into custody to be interviewed.

The whole encounter happened quickly - in less than a minute. police said.

Authorities said there was a modified handgun inside the vehicle.

"There was a Glock on the floorboard. Inside the Glock was an extended magazine," Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said that weapon had a Glock switch, which transforms semi-automatic guns into fully automatic firearms.

"I say that to say that if he pulled the trigger on the officers, 15 rounds come out quickly," he said. "You can do a lot of damage. It's terrifying."

The officer who was dragged was treated at a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.