DPD officer gets year of probation, 50 hours of community service for $500 dine-and-dash

The Detroit Police officer convicted of walking out on a $530 tab at a Japanese steakhouse has been sentenced.

Rochelle Mayberry was sentenced to a year of probation, 50 hours of community service and must pay $1,000 in fines, according to the Warren District Court.

The dine-and-dash occurred on Mother's Day in May 2019 at the Sagan's Japanese Steakhouse in Warren.

Mayberry initially pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and her case went to trial in early January. Jurors found her guilty at the end of the trial.

Mayberry was one of a party of 10 that visited the restaurant. Captured on video, the customers could be seen asking for separate checks before skipping out on the payment. A day after the story aired on FOX 2, the restaurant said someone came in and paid the bill, telling staff they were a 'friend' of the party who walked out.

That person ended up being Mayberry.

Mayberry argued in court that she thought someone else in her party had paid the bill.

The max penalty for being convicted of defrauding the restaurant was 90 days of jail time.