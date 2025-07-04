DPSCD's 'Summer on the Block' provides fun, resources for parents, children

The Brief "Summer on the Block" at Thirkell Food and Flower Garden was Thursday. It provided a party for Detroit Public Schools Community District parents and children. Everything from snacks, games and activities to resources for parents were provided.



The Thirkell Food and Flower Garden is all about nature and nurture and growth – just like the school and the students here and on this day’s the perfect place for "Summer on the Block."

Big picture view:

Thursday was a party for students and parents with the Detroit Public Schools Community District – snow cones and cotton candy – art projects and gardening.

It’s all helping to get the whole community excited and involved in education.

"I really love this school," said Destiny Bunting. "We didn’t have these kinds of things growing up when i was little – it’s really nice and it’s free too – can’t beat that."

"And it’s very fun," said little Amiya Bunting.

Parents can learn about all of the many schools, get their children enrolled across the district – even take a parent curriculum class and make some money.

Felicia Marie Coleman Jones is the principal of Thirkell Elementary-Middle School.

"We are a village, and we are here for our students – and we are here for our families, too. And so this is excellent," she said.

And there are many other resources for families at Summer on the Block.

"We have partners out here like the water and sewage department to make sure you get the support for your families," said Sharlonda Buckman, assistant DPSCD superintendent. "We have Wayne County Disability Network – we have our Office of Homelessness and Foster Care."

Events like Thursday shows the district working to keep families engaged and students in school.

"We send our teachers out into the homes of our students and they build relationships with the parents," said Destinee Williams, Office of Enrollment and Family and Community Engagement. "So this year we did close to almost 6,000 visits so it’s been really awesome."

Summer on the Block just another way to connect.

"It’s awesome for the community – it’s real nice," said parent Theodore Sharete.

"It’s good to see that they’ve got something for the parents and also for the kids," said Robert Mack with his 5-year-old daughter Khali. "But mostly for the parents there are a lot of good things that we can use."

Like Bridge books that can be picked up for summer learning – and get your child ready for the coming school year.

"If you come to school all day you have to be good," said Khali Mack.

Summer on the Block parties happen at schools throughout the City every Thursday.

For more information, go to THIS LINK.