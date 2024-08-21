Dr accused of sex crimes • Mulch fire could burn for days • Man shoots at victims who broke down outside home

Authorities are now looking for more potential victims after a Rochester Hills doctor allegedly secretly recorded women and children in changing rooms, bathrooms, hospitals, and his home.

Dr. Oumair Aejaz also allegedly recorded sexual encounters with numerous women who were unconscious or asleep.

"The victimization is so broad and the perversion so great, we're just beginning to wrap our arms around it," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. "Disturbing on so many levels."

Several search warrants have been served since Aejaz was arrested on Aug. 8 at his home. They include computers, phones, and 15 external devices. Bouchard said a single hard drive had 13,000 videos on it.

Bouchard equated the scale of criminality to Larry Nasser, the disgraced sports doctor convicted of abusing dozens of young women in his care.

Due to the number of victims and the difficulty identifying them, police have provided an email that people can use to get in touch with the authorities. If you believe you may have been a victim or have information, please reach out to OCSOsiu@oakgov.com.

Mulch fire could burn for days

A mulch fire on Detroit's west side that started Tuesday night could burn for days, firefighters said.

Crews continue to battle flames at Detroit Mulch on Prairie Street near Lyndon and Livernois. The cause of the fire isn't known at this time.

Heavy smoke from the fire has led to calls from areas miles away from the mulch business. However, it was determined that the smoke was from the Prairie location and not other fires.

According to AirNow, areas near the fire have a Moderate level of air quality concern as the fire burns. This means that there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Man shoots at people who broke down in front of his home

A 44-year-old man is accused of shooting at people who broke down in front of his Brownstown home after he first called police to report a suspicious vehicle early Tuesday.

According to police, the man called 911 and reported that the vehicle and four people were in front of his home on West Jefferson Avenue. The victims had been night fishing when they broke down around 4 a.m., and they were trying to get their vehicle towed.

A 911 dispatcher told the caller to stay in his home. However, he did not listen. Police said the man went out with a rifle and started shooting. The victims took cover behind their vehicle and were not hit.

"It’s senseless to me," Brownstown Police Chief Jeff Watson said. "This gentleman was in his house. He had already contacted 911. We had help on the way."

The incident then turned into a standoff with police.

The suspect had his son inside his home with him when he refused to cooperate with officers, according to police. The stand-off lasted about an hour and a half.

Suspects in boy's beating death in court

Two suspects charged in connection with the beating death of a 6-year-old boy in Madison Heights are due in court for a probable cause conference Wednesday.

The boy's mother, Elaina Jennings, and her boyfriend, Daniel Giacchina, are both accused of abusing the child and keeping him locked in a pen.

Originally, Giacchina was charged with firearm possession by a prohibited person, ammunition possession by a felon, felony firearm, and lying to a peace officer, and Jennings was charged with lying to a peace officer. Both suspects are now charged with murder and first-degree child abuse for the July 30 death of Giovanni ‘Chulo’ Jennings.

Chulo died July 30 after Jennings called 911 and said he was unresponsive in the mobile home where she, Giacchina, Giacchina's mother, and Jennings' three children lived. His death was ruled a murder from blunt force trauma and a perforated abdomen. According to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, the boy died "after a lengthy period of confinement and abuse."

"We have spent over 100 hours reviewing extremely disturbing videos and photos, as well as text messages and Facebook chats describing the horrific things that happened to this 6-year-old boy," McDonald said. "What we found can only be described as horrific."

McDonald said the boy had bruising and lacerations across his whole body, including inside his mouth, a bloated abdomen, and an apparent BB wound.

Suspicious death investigation in Warren

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Warren and working to determine if a fish tank that was near the victim was involved.

The 39-year-old man who lives at the home on Hanover Drive was found dead near a fish tank, and investigators are examining if the aquarium is connected to his death.

Though police called the death suspicious, they said they were not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the public.

Police did not provide any additional details.

The temps are on the way up.

Walz to accept VP nomination at DNC

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will officially accept his nomination as Kamala Harris' running mate Wednesday on day three of the Democratic National Convention.

The night will also feature speeches from top political heavyweights, including former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The theme for the evening will be "A Fight for Our Freedoms." The focus will then shift to the protection of American freedoms. Harris’s long-standing dedication to defending individual rights will be highlighted, along with Walz’s support for working families and fundamental freedoms.