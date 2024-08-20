Oyster bar opening in former Franklin Grill spot

article

A historic building in Franklin is being renovated to soon house The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery.

Jay Farner, a managing partner of Ronin Capital Partners, bought the former Franklin Grill building, which was built in 1848, earlier this year and plans to open the oyster bar by the end of this year. The eatery will be led by Nick Geftos, who also serves as the executive chef at BESA Detroit.

According to a press release from the business, the area was first settled by New Englanders who commonly enjoyed oysters, and The Franklin aims to pay homage to that.

"In addition to grabbing a seat for perfectly shucked oysters at the raw bar, The Franklin will offer guests a variety of fresh seafood dishes, as well as steaks and a delicious burger," said Geftos. "Our elevated weekend brunch will pair classic breakfast favorites and an endless stream of mimosas, bloody Marys and cocktails of your choice."

The restaurant will have a dining area and space for private events, as well as an outdoor patio and all-season pavilion. Find The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery at 32760 Franklin Rd.

Geftos also plans to open a grab-and-go cafe in Franklin at 32750 Franklin Rd.