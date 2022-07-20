Dr. Jill Biden visiting Detroit public schools Thursday

Dr. Jill Biden, first lady to the president will be in Michigan Wednesday and Thursday as part of her tour highlighting the educational benefits of the American Rescue Plan.

Biden was expected to visit Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan over the next couple of months as part of her Summer Learning Tour. She'll be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Biden's mission was to celebrate the summer learning programs offered to kids out of school. Funding from the trillion-dollar program sought to help shore up mental health needs for students and address the impact driven by the pandemic.

According to a release about Biden's tour, the plan invested $122 billion in funding to help schools reopen, while addressing learning loss.

Biden's first stop will be in Connecticut. She'll then fly to Detroit Metro Airport around 4:45 p.m. On Thursday, she'll make an appearance at Detroit Public Schools at 10 a.m., where she'll visit the district's Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts that helps K-8 students.

She'll fly out at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.