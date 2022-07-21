Dr. Jill Biden visits Detroit Public Schools Thursday

Dr. Jill Biden and the first lady to the president was in Detroit Thursday to highlight ways that federal dollars are helping students still managing learning loss and mental health problems from the disrupted school schedules over the last two years.

Biden visited the Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts at Detroit Public Schools Thursday morning, where she spoke to students. She was joined alongside the U.S. Secretary of Education as part of a Summer Learning Tour.

Money from the American Rescue Plan was designed to help bolster summer learning programs across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted students when it forced children to learn remotely.

The American Rescue Plan dedicated $122 billion to schools to help them reopen, while also working to address student learning loss and mental health problems.