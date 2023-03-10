Dr. John Hermann's low-cost clinic plans to reopen after beloved Metro Detroit vet's death

article

When Dr. John Hermann, a well-known vet in Metro Detroit, died people were concerned about who would provide low-cost care to pets.

Hermann ran Mobile Vet Clinic and provided low-cost wellness and vaccine clinics for pets around the area. However, that service was halted when Hermann was killed in a crash in December. The practice announced Thursday that it has found someone to take over for him and is working out the details to reopen.

A reopening date hasn't been announced yet, but the clinic said it will first be working out of its Westland office. There are plans to eventually do mobile vet clinics again, too.

"We want to thank everyone for all the support and kindness you’ve shown us during this difficult time. We can’t wait to see all of you and your fur babies soon," the clinic wrote on Facebook.

Find the latest updates here.