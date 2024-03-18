Dragonmead closing Dragon's Landing in St. Clair Shores

article

Dragon's Landing, the St. Clair Shores Dragonmead location, is closing.

There's one more week to grab a beer and food before the brewery on Jefferson closes for good on March 24.

"As our lease renewal approaches at the end of March, we realized it would be irresponsible for the company as a whole to continue operations at Dragon's Landing," the brewery said in a post announcing the closure.

The original Dragonmead location in Warren will remain open. All Dragon Guard mug club memberships will be honored at the Warren brewery.