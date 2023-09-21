Dramatic rescue: Sterling Heights Police save 7-year-old in cardiac arrest

Sterling Heights Police and Fire saved a little girl's life on Wednesday as she went into cardiac arrest during an asthma attack.

Police released bodycam video showing the heroic efforts of police officers Colton Conley and Ryan Hartsmith as they arrived at a home on Amberwood around 4 p.m.

In the video, the officers arrive and found a woman performing CPR already before Conley and Hartsmith took over. The scene outside the home was chaotic as several people, including a woman, can be heard screaming as CPR is done.

Officers then got a CPR device to breathe air into her lungs as they continued chest compressions. About 3 minutes into the video, the little girl opens her eyes and her arms start to move.

"Can you see us?" one officer asks while checking and getting a pulse.

In the distance, ambulance sirens can be heard as officers get her to squeeze a hand and they confirm she's breathing.

She was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The girl's mom said her 7-year-old suffered an asthma attack before going into cardiac arrest.

The city is congratulating the officers for their hard work and dedication to save the girl's life.