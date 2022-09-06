Drive-by shooting in Detroit that hospitalized 2 men was retaliation for previous fight, police say

Two men are in the hospital after being struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Detroit Monday night.

Police don't believe the victims were the intended target of the shooting, which unfolded at a home on Prevost Street near Curtis, which is just east of the Southfield Freeway.

Instead, it was the home where the men were that police say was what the shooters were looking for.

Detroit police say the shooting was likely connected to an altercation between the homeowner at a party earlier Monday.

"She had returned to her house here on Prevost and a white vehicle came up the street and shot up her house," said Capt. Michael Dicicco with the Detroit Police Department.

Instead, two men who were cooking food in the driveway were struck.

"Two gentleman who were in the driveway cooking some barbecue were hit. We don't believe they were necessarily the target. We believe the house was retaliation for whatever happened over on Thatcher," said Dicicco.

One man was struck in the hand and the other in the leg.

Police are now looking for the suspects, asking the public to be on the lookout for those involved.