Roseville woman arrested for driving drunk had three kids and a dog in car

State police arrested a Roseville woman after she appeared drunk while speeding with three children and a dog inside the vehicle.

The woman was swerving wildly and driving on the shoulder of a road when police stopped her.

The impaired driving arrest happened around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday when Michigan State police were patrolling roads around Royal Oak. The suspect driver was stopped after being observed going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Police also observed her forcing other vehicles out of the way while driving erratically.

After the car stopped, police who approached the car said there were several indicators of severe intoxication. The woman was arrested for impaired driving and was determined to be three times over the legal limit.

She's also accused of child endangerment.

The kids, ages 3, 12, 15, were turned over to a family member and the driver was taken to the Oakland County jail. A review will be sent to the prosecutor.