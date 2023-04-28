Driver arrested after crashing into Detroit police cruiser

article

Two Detroit police officers were injured after being rear-ended by another vehicle.

Officers subsequently arrested the driver.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Mack and I-75 on the service drive, according to a spokesperson from Detroit police.

Both officers only suffered minor injuries.

Footage of the vehicle shows back-end damage to the squad car.

The driver of the vehicle that struck police complained of back pain prior to being arrested. The spokesperson could not say why the individual was arrested.