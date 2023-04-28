Macomb father arrested in witness intimidation case involving son

article

State police arrested a St. Clair Shores man after he left threatening messages on a trooper's private online account.

Michigan State Police became aware of a potential witness intimidation case Tuesday after detectives were notified about a member of the MSP Computer Crimes Unit. The individual is related to another suspect in a separate investigation.

Joseph Michael Keith, 55, was arraigned in Oakland County District court on a single count of malicious use of a telecommunications services.

According to state police, Keith left messages on a private LinkedIn account. After police identified the individual, they interviewed him before taking him into custody.

Charges were authorized on April 25 and Keith appeared in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester.

"We take threats made on the internet very seriously," said First Lt. Mike Shaw. "Make sure you think before you type, and especially before you hit send."

Keith was given a $2,500 bond with no contact with the detective.