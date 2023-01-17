Driver arrested after running out of gas on I-94, calling 911 to report being shot at

article

A 30-year-old driver was arrested by police after calling 911 and claiming someone had fired shots at his vehicle while traveling on I-94.

Instead, the driver had run out of gas and was looking for help from police. He was also impaired and had a suspended license, leading to his arrest.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on the highway near Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Prior to the man's phone call, a female passenger had called the Detroit Regional Communications Center twice, looking for a courtesy patrol.

Then, the male driver called the DRCC with his phone and told police a while man in a purple sports car had fired 150 shots at his vehicle with an AK-47.

According to Michigan State Police, who wrote about the incident on Twitter, when officers arrived they found no one was injured and the vehicle had not been struck. As police investigated the unusual scene, they determined the driver was drunk and didn't have a proper license.

He registered a BAC of .16 and also was found to have fugitive warrants before being taken to jail.