'Not again': Driver crashes into parked vehicle, house after running stop sign on Detroit's west side

After a speeding driver hit Marsha Horton's parked vehicle in February, she started parking in her yard to prevent it from happening again, but it still happened a second time.

Early Wednesday, a driver ran a stop sign on Meyers Road and Westfield Avenue on Detroit's west side. They hit another vehicle before crashing into Horton's vehicle, which was parked on her lawn, and her house.

Horton said she thought "not again," when she walked outside and saw what had happened.

"They run the stop sign," she said. "They run right through it."

Horton said the stop sign was added a few years ago because of how people speed down the street.

Police said the crash is the second one in the area this week.

"If you're driving down Meyers between Chicago and Joy Road, slow down," Horton said.