Driver crashes under trailer after semi-truck turns in front of him in Southwest Michigan

An Indiana man suffered critical injuries after crashing into a semi-truck and getting lodged under the trailer Wednesday in Southwest Michigan.

Police said the 48-year-old victim from Michigan City, Ind. was driving west on US 12 in Berrien County's Bertand Township when a semi-truck pulled in front of him from Bakertown Road at 4:45 p.m. The man was unable to stop and crashed into the truck's trailer.

The victim is receiving care at South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday evening. The driver of the truck, a 62-year-old Warren man, was not hurt.

Michigan State Police said they don't know if drugs or alcohol were factors, and the investigation is ongoing.