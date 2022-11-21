Driver critically injured after multiple cars lose control, crash into parked vehicles in Detroit

Several people are hurt and at least one is in critical condition after multiple vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed spun out and crashed in Detroit.

The crash, which was caught on video showed one car lose control and collide with a parked vehicle. A second car traveling behind made contact with the crashed vehicle before rolling over the median.

The incident unfolded on Outer Drive near Chalmers on Detroit's east side. One neighbor heard the sounds of cars crashing before looking outside.

"I looked out the window and it was just cars everywhere," said Leona Smith-Williams.

The surveillance footage caught the moments when the cars crashed. Along with the frightening visuals is the sound of screeching coming from the cars. Smith-Williams said it sounded "like a train coming through."

"You have to pray for everybody. That's all you can do is give it to God," she said.

The driver of the first vehicle that hit a parked car has been identified as an adult male who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear what the extent of the injuries were to other people involved. The video also shows several people running from the crash and getting in other cars, before speeding off.