Driver dead after crashing into box truck while fleeing Warren police

A suspect crashed into a box truck and died while fleeing Warren police Tuesday.

Police said officers stopped a red Chevrolet Cruze for a traffic violation in the area of Van Dyke and Stephens at 12:09 p.m. When an officer asked for identification, the driver said he did not have ID.

The officer asked the driver to step out of the car, but he fled. Police followed him onto northbound Lawrence south of 10 Mile in Center Line. He then drove in a field near Lawrence and 10 Mile before continuing on 10 Mile.

A few minutes after the initial stop, he ran a red light at 10 Mile and Ryan and hit a Ford F-150, police said. The suspect then hit a Penske box truck and the car went underneath the truck. The driver of the Cruze was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

"This driver is dead due to the choice he made to flee from officers. Fleeing the police unfortunately cost this driver his life," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Police said a handgun was found on the floor of the car after the crash.

The intersection of 10 Mile and Ryan is expected to be closed for several hours.

"Like every police pursuit, this pursuit was closely monitored in real time by patrol supervisors," Dwyer said. "Traffic was light and the speeds were moderate throughout the entire pursuit, which lasted approximately three minutes."