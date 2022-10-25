Driver dead after suffering medical emergency on I-696 in Madison Heights

A victim was found dead in their car after suffering a medical emergency on I-696 and crashing Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver, who was the only person in the car, drifted onto the left shoulder and struck the wall at a very low speed. Police broke a window to get to the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It isn't clear if the victim died from the medical emergency or the crash. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.