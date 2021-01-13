Driver delivering groceries in Royal Oak carjacked, shot in leg

Royal Oak police said a delivery driver bringing groceries to a residence Tuesday evening was shot in the leg after two suspects robbed him and stole his car.

Around 9:27 p.m., police said the victim had traveled to the 700 block of S. Gainsborough when he was approached by two men.

They demanded the victim's keys, wallet, and cellphone before taking his car.

The victim complied and as he was running away, one of the suspects shot him in the leg.

Both suspects fled in the victim's vehicle - a gray 2007 Toyota Camry - heading south on S. Gainsborough.

The license plate reads 5MPN71.

Advertisement

One suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-11-inches, and 160 pounds. The second is a black male, 5-foot-10-inches, 190 pounds. Both suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-20s.

The victim's injury was non-life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.