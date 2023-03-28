Driver ditches vehicle in middle of I-94 after crashing while fleeing shooting, rolling onto freeway

A driver ditched a vehicle in the middle of I-94 after a crash and shooting early Tuesday in Detroit.

Michigan State Police responded around 2:10 a.m. to eastbound I-94 near Cadieux Road because a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was blocking the center lane. As troopers were on their way to the freeway, they learned that the vehicle was possibly involved in a shooting caught on ShotSpotter.

During the investigation, police confirmed that the vehicle, which was empty when they arrived, was involved in the shooting. The driver was fleeing the scene of the shooting, which was not on the freeway, when they hit a tree, and rolled down onto I-94.

Police said they don't know if anyone was hurt in the shooting or crash.