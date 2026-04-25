Driver fleeing police crashes into Ferndale Verizon store

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The Brief Royal Oak police attempted a traffic stop after the driver ran a red light at 10 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue Friday night. The driver fled southbound on Woodward and lost control while turning onto Lewiston Street, crashing into a Verizon store. Three adult men inside the vehicle were arrested; alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.



A driver fleeing police crashed into a Verizon store in Ferndale Friday night, authorities said.

The backstory:

According to Royal Oak police, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle after the driver ran a red light at 10 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

Police said the driver continued southbound on Woodward Avenue and, while trying to evade officers, made an abrupt right turn onto Lewiston Street. The driver lost control and slammed into the side of a Verizon store.

The vehicle was occupied by three adult men, all of whom were taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Authorities said the driver is expected to face a charge of fleeing and eluding police. Additional charges have not yet been announced.