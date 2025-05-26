Driver fleeing Warren police crashes into parked vehicles, house

The Brief A driver fleeing Warren police hit several vehicles and a home on Monday morning. No one inside the home was injured. The suspect is in custody at a hospital.



A driver fleeing Warren police Monday morning crashed into several parked vehicles before hitting a house.

That driver is now in custody at a hospital, where his condition was last listed as stable.

Warren police said officers tried to stop a driver in a Chrysler 300 near 9 Mile and Masch around 11:50 a.m. The driver fled, leading to a brief chase that ended after the suspect hit several vehicles in the area of Toepfer and Audrey before hitting a house.

"I came back home, and there was tire tracks on the sidewalk, tire tracks on my grass, and I didn't know what happened," Nura Likowski said.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was caught, police said. A witness said the suspect was found hiding under her pool deck after another neighbor spotted him and alerted police.

The house had minor damage, police said, and the people who were inside were not injured.

"My lawn's pretty torn up, my car got hit - a couple dings and nicks and dents," one neighbor said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is the second Warren police pursuit to end with a crash in several days.

On Saturday night, a driver fled a traffic stop in the area of Van Dyke and Miller, leading to a chase. That chase ended at Van Dyke and Nine Mile, where the suspect hit two vehicles. One of those vehicles was being driven by a 71-year-old woman, who was killed.

The suspect too tried to flee on foot but was caught.